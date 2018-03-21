Two people are dead in what RCMP are calling a "suspicious" fire at a home in Springhill, N.S., Tuesday afternoon.

Springhill Fire Department Chief Stanley Hunter said the fire broke out at a home on Beatons Lane around 4 p.m. and fire crews were able to knock it down quickly.

RCMP said in a news release that police were called to the scene after fire crews found the remains of two people inside.

Police would not give any information about the victims. Autopsies will be conducted with the help of the medical examiner's office.

Hunter was also unable to confirm any details about the victims or the cause of the fire.