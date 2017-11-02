There are two confirmed cases of mumps at Dalhousie University, and perhaps more across the Halifax area, according to officials with the school.

Spokesperson Brian Leadbetter said in an email that the school sent a memo to the university community on Thursday outlining the symptoms of mumps and asking people to have up-to-date vaccinations and to consult a doctor if they notice symptoms.

Symptoms of mumps include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen glands on the sides of the face and pain when swallowing.

Other cases in the area

"We were asked by NS public health to let our community know that there are two confirmed cases of mumps at Dalhousie University, as well as other suspect and confirmed cases in the Halifax area with links to the university," Leadbetter said.

"We look to the expertise of public health for guidance in dealing with communicable diseases like mumps, and we take our lead from them on any protocols and procedures."

Officials from both the Nova Scotia Health Authority and the Health Department have not yet responded for comment.