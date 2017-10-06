Two members of the Canadian Forces have been charged with sexually assaulting other military personnel in separate incidents in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

The Department of National Defence says Cpl. George MacLeod of 36 Combat Engineer Regiment reserve unit in Sydney, N.S., was charged in relation to an alleged incident during a training exercise at Base Gagetown in New Brunswick in August.

The National Investigation Service offered no other details, saying only that the incident involved another member of the Armed Forces.

In a second case, Master Cpl. Maxime Demers of the Canadian Forces Health Services at Canadian Forces Base Borden, Ont., is also facing a charge of sexually assaulting another member at a private residence in Halifax in June 2014 when he was posted to HMCS Charlottetown.

The investigation service says the charges could go before military court martials.

Dates and locations for the hearings have not been determined.