The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure wants to know how people feel about using tolls to pay to twin eight sections of major Nova Scotia highways.

The province has said it would cost more than $2 billion to build the infrastructure required in areas citizens have indicated they want twinned.

Now the department is hosting 11 consultation sessions in communities across Nova Scotia over a six-week period.

CBCL Limited, an engineering and environmental consulting firm, was hired in 2015 to look at twinning and tolling the 100-series highways. The study, which cost about $900,000, looked at the traffic volumes along the eight sections.

The sessions will be held over a six-week period this winter: