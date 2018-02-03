Truro police have arrested a 20-year-old man after a fire was set inside a downtown business early Saturday morning.

If the owner of Cooper's Cabin hadn't arrived in time to put out the fire, Insp. Rob Hearn said the damage could have been substantial.

The buy and sell store is located in a strip mall on Esplanade Street.

"Had that fire been able to gather steam, it could have been a significant amount of damage to that business and others in the area," Hearn said.

Police responded to a break and enter around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, and by the time they arrived, the fire was nearly extinguished.

Hearn said officers found a 20-year-old man from Truro nearby and he was intoxicated.

He remains in police custody and is facing charges of break and enter, arson and possession of stolen property.

There was no significant damage to the business, police said.