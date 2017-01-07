Library cards have become something of a collector's item in the Truro, N.S., area.

That's because of a fundraising initiative that has printed 1,500 library cards with a historic image of the Provincial Normal College on it.

The building that once housed the college that taught Nova Scotia's teachers was renovated recently to make room for the Truro library.

Library staffer Angela Headon said the majority of the $2 cards have sold and not many are left.

She said that while some people are using the cards as library cards, others are using them for different reasons.

"We've had people buy them for people that don't even live here, just kind of as a souvenir because they're a lot of people that used to go to this college and they've spread out all over the world," said Headon.

She said some people have even attached magnetic strips to the back of the cards and are using them as fridge magnets.

The library cards show off a historic image of the Provincial Normal College. That building was renovated and an expansion was done recently to house Truro's new library. (Leah Benetti)

The fundraiser is helping pay for new furniture, shelving and cabinetry for the new library.

The new library's location opened in September 2016, replacing its previous location that closed in May 2016.

The new spot was needed to make room for extra books, computers and seating. It boasts twice as much space as the previous one.

Headon said the new library is attracting many visitors, including people who were visiting the community over the Christmas holidays.

"People were very excited about transforming this historical building into a library," she said.