Truro police are investigating the attempted abduction of an eight-year-old girl at a local hotel over the weekend.

Insp. Rob Hearn said the girl and a few friends were at a vending machine on the second floor of a hotel when they were approached by a man Saturday at around 5 p.m. He said the man tried to abduct one of the girls.

"They resisted and screamed and managed to get away from him. They went and told their parents who subsequently called us," said Hearn.

The suspect fled the hotel on foot.

Police aren't releasing the name of the hotel.

Hearn said there isn't any video of the suspect, but witnesses describe him as about six feet tall and he may have a facial tattoo near one of his eyes. The man was dressed all in black and had his face partially covered.

He said there's no indication the man knows the children.

Police are asking people with any information to contact them at 902-895-5351.