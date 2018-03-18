The Truro Homeless Outreach Society is looking for four volunteers who are willing to work overnight shifts at its Prince Street shelter in Truro, N.S.

"We don't need anybody with any specifics skill set, just somebody who is looking to give back to the community," said Joan Keller, the vice chair of the board for the society.

If the shelter doesn't have overnight volunteers, it will have to close, Keller said.

So far, that hasn't happened .

But Keller said if it were to happen, available staff would only be able give food to the people in need. They would not be allowed to stay.

"We wouldn't be able to keep them there without the staffing," Keller said.

The shelter is open 365 days a year. There are two shifts: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. and 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Two volunteers are staffed per shift.

On average, Keller said the shelter helps between eight and 10 people per night. Keller said the shelter has been in need of additional volunteers since November.

Last week, the society's volunteer co-ordinator stood out on the street with a cardboard sign looking for volunteers,

How to volunteer

She said while the shelter has been able to attract volunteers, the society is looking to have 50 or more "so we're not over-extending anybody that we already have."

Those interested in volunteering can reach out to the society through their Facebook page, contact volunteer co-ordinator Matt Gray at 902-956-3750 or stop into the shelter at 862 Prince St.

Volunteers must be at least 18 and have a criminal record check done.

"Our goal is to get people to come in once a month for a shift and we're just looking for people who are compassionate and want to help," said Keller.