Officials in Truro, N.S., hope an international hockey tournament coming this year will mean millions of dollars for the local economy.

Hockey Canada announced Thursday that the World Junior A Challenge was coming to the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in December.

Truro Mayor Bill Mills said the potential spinoffs could be as much as $3 million. (CBC)

The tournament is one step below major junior hockey, and having teams from across Canada and Europe has people excited about the opportunities.

"Based on the numbers from the press conference today, the potential spinoff could be between $2 to $3 million," said Truro Mayor Bill Mills.

Money will go to local arenas

The rink's managers expect a full house for the 2,500-seat sports centre, which opened in 2012. The event will require the help of about 100 volunteers.