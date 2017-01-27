Officials in Truro, N.S., hope an international hockey tournament coming this year will mean millions of dollars for the local economy.
Hockey Canada announced Thursday that the World Junior A Challenge was coming to the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in December.
The tournament is one step below major junior hockey, and having teams from across Canada and Europe has people excited about the opportunities.
"Based on the numbers from the press conference today, the potential spinoff could be between $2 to $3 million," said Truro Mayor Bill Mills.
Money will go to local arenas
The rink's managers expect a full house for the 2,500-seat sports centre, which opened in 2012. The event will require the help of about 100 volunteers.
Some of the direct profits from the tournament will be put back into other local arenas.
"The most important part of this event is the legacy we create, not just the rinks, but future event creation too," said Rath Eastlink general manager Matt Moore. "We hope to use this partnership to take our relationship with Hockey Canada to the next level."
Future stars
The event has been held previously in Yarmouth, N.S., in 2012 and 2013.
Since the event was started in 2006, more than 230 NHL draft picks have played in the tournament, including Boston Bruin David Pastrnak, Ottawa Senator Kyle Turris and St. Louis Blues all-star Vladimir Tarasenko.