A Bible Hill man has been arrested after a hit-and-run incident in Truro early Friday morning.

Police say around 1 a.m. one vehicle bumped into another from behind on Robie Street. When the driver of the vehicle that was struck got out, the other vehicle drove forward, hit the driver and briefly dragged him before driving away.

The man who was struck received minor injuries and was treated at Colchester Regional Hospital, police said.

A 26-year-old faces charges of failing to stop at an accident, dangerous driving, assault with a weapon, impaired driving and refusing to provide a breath sample. He'll appear in court on Aug. 28.

Colchester District RCMP are asking anyone who might have witnessed the incident to contact them.