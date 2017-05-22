Nova Scotia golfer Eric Banks had a large send-off at his home club Monday, with dozens of people turning out to wish the Truro native well as he starts his first season as a pro on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada.

"It's pretty overwhelming," said Banks of his hometown support.

Members of the Truro Golf Club have been watching the 24-year-old play since he was a child, and they say it's no surprise he's been so successful at such a young age.

"We're really enthusiastic about his potential," said Tom Kayser, match chair at the club.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity for both of us — the golf course and all of its members and certainly for Eric, as well."

Successful amateur career

While Banks's career has included a Team Canada win at a tournament in Argentina, he also faced a significant challenge. He had open heart surgery in 2012 to repair a hole in his heart.

Banks played with golfers at the 10th hole at the Truro Golf Club as they wished him luck with his professional career. (Carolyn Ray/CBC)

He was honoured with the prestigious David Toms Award, which honours golfers in the U.S. who overcome adversity, when he returned to the sport.

Banks said after playing with Team Canada and the University of Florida, it seemed like a natural choice to turn pro this year.

"Based on those experiences and my international competition — I've been to Argentina and Australia playing — so I felt like I was ready to do it and this is an exciting time for me for sure."

Expensive startup

Starting off a professional career isn't cheap. In 2014, Banks started his campaign to raise enough money for his first year on the tour.

"Obviously I haven't played a full season as a pro yet so really I've just been collecting amateur ranking points which have been nice for your ranking, but they don't help the bank account much," he said.

"So hopefully this will get me started and hopefully my play will do the talking from there."

Monday's event in Truro was also a fundraiser, with community members eager to help him get his big start.

"You take care of your own," said Kayser. "We're very proud of him."

Banks says he's not nervous, but excited. He's just focusing on his daily play as he starts the tour.

His first PGA round of the season is June 1 in Vancouver.