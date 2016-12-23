It was noon on Thursday when Clarence Dennis, owner of the Fireside Tea Room, heard that E. coli was detected in a routine water sample in downtown Truro, N.S.

"It was quite a shock," he said. "We had to clear all the tables, take all the glasses off."

He said he saw the news on Facebook and had his daughter call Town Hall to confirm the news.

Sure enough, it was true.

1 sample of 16

The town spotted the E. coli in one of 16 routine samples it takes weekly from commercial businesses around town.

The town immediately called the provincial Environment Department let them know they were putting downtown Truro under a boil water order. The rest of the town was not affected.

The town called its major, critical users like the Colchester Regional Hospital and let them know. All other water users, like Dennis, found out through social media or the local radio station.

"It would have been nice to get a phone call," Dennis said.

E. coli reading in office

The town is hoping the positive test was nothing more than an error.

Boil-water orders in Truro are rare. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

"We just had one bad sample out of 16," said Andrew MacKinnon, Truro's director of Public Works. "So we're hoping it may be an error in the reading. Or that it's something in that source and not representative in the system."

MacKinnon won't say where the E. coli was spotted.

"Just an office. It wasn't a restaurant."

Results before Christmas

So far the news looks good.

MacKinnon says more samples were taken at the site where the E. coli was spotted, as well as two other neighbouring properties not normally on their sampling list. The results of those tests came back negative over the noon hour Friday.

But the town still cannot issue the all clear.

The boil order will remain in effect until the most recent sample analysis is completed.

"We're hoping that we'll get our second test tomorrow about this time and then we'll be able to lift the boil order," MacKinnon said. The results should be known before noon on Christmas Eve.

Rare event

Boil orders are rare in Truro. The last time E. coli was detected in a routine water sample was 15 years ago. In that case, the source was a dirty water filter at a commercial property.

If the latest tests come back positive, the boil order will remain in place.

If that's the case, the town will move to "further protocol and a lot more testing," MacKinnon said.