A recently appointed Nova Scotia provincial court judge has taken the unusual step of lobbying Premier Stephen McNeil directly for a new courthouse in Truro.

In a four-page letter to the premier, Judge Alain Bégin complained about the inadequacy of the provincial courthouse in Truro, which he repeatedly referred to as an "abandoned grocery store."

Before the Justice Department started leasing the building as a courthouse 25 years ago, it was home to a grocery store.

Bégin sent the letter on Sept. 7 and forwarded copies to 11 others, including Finance Minister Karen Casey and Justice Minister Mark Furey, as well as the mayors of Colchester, Truro and Stewiacke, and the chief of Millbrook First Nation.

CBC News has obtained a copy of the letter. In it, Bégin pleaded with the premier for a new courthouse, which he said is needed to deal with the number of cases being handled by "one of the busiest judicial districts in the province."

Truro provincial courthouse. (CBC)

"The time has long past for a new courthouse for Truro," he wrote.

Among his complaints, Bégin points to a lack of security for judges and courthouse staff.

"The judges are completely isolated from judicial support staff and each other, and they can only interact with staff by traversing through the public hallways of the courthouse," he wrote.

"On a quiet day this is not so critical but on many days when the courthouse is busy, this creates obvious security issues."

The judge said the courthouse can become overcrowded. (CBC)

Bégin also complained that the office for the provincial court judge abuts prisoner cells.

"This means the judge can hear all outbursts by individuals prior to their appearing in court before that judge. This is less than ideal for all."

Space is also limited for members of the public, victims and their families, the accused and their representatives, according to Begin: "Overcrowding is a regular occurance."

Prisoners are unloaded from a sheriff's van in the parking lot. (CBC)

Nova Scotia's justice minister admits "there's work that has to be done" at the Truro courthouse.

"I'm certainly receptive to those types of concerns being expressed," Furey said. "It's absolutely important that the judiciary feel safe."

But Furey said there won't be a new facility until at least the province's seven-year lease, signed in 2016, expires. And he said his department's first priority is replacing the courthouse in Dartmouth, not the one in Truro.

(CBC)

But Truro-Bible Hill-Salmon River-Millbrook MLA Lenore Zann, a New Democract, said a new Truro courthouse was almost a done deal just before the Liberals took over power from the NDP in 2013.

"I bet if I was a Liberal they would have continued with it and made it happen, but because I'm not a Liberal they let it drop," she said.

She echoes Bégin's plea for work to begin on planning for a new courthouse.

"Personally, I think this government should start working towards building a new building for all three courts in Truro," said Zann.

The justice minister said there are plans to make the courthouse more secure. According to Justice Department staff, "work is underway to address courtroom security layouts."

Wooden rails are being installed between the public gallery and tables where lawyers sit inside courtrooms, and plexiglass barriers have gone up to protect clerk staff who sit in close proximity to accused and witness benches.

The department also plans to build a vehicle enclosure in a parking area where detainees are dropped off for court appearances.

