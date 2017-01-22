The Town of Truro, N.S., is conducting a skate drive so that people using its new outdoor community rink always have a pair of blades available for them.

The 13,000-square-foot ice surface opened last Sunday and almost 50 pairs of skates had been collected as of Thursday.

"The hope is that we'll have enough for people to be able to come borrow them at any time free of cost," said Shannon Jarvis, the town's active community co-ordinator.

Officially known as the Caldwell-Roach/Kings Mutual Insurance Ice Surface, the rink is meant to provide a recreation option for everybody.

Donated skates will be cleaned up and sharpened, and a maintenance program will take care of them.

Lit 24/7

The downtown rink is located in the centre of a Prince Street park, which sits on the site of the former Regional Centennial Memorial Library. The library was demolished last year.

In addition to the park and rink, the site is home to the Truro Farmers' Market and the town's new library, which formerly housed the Provincial Normal College.

The site is lit 24 hours a day, but the rink closes at 11 p.m.

The community rink is located at the same site as the new Truro library (building lit in blue), which was formerly the Provincial Normal College. (Name withheld by request)

"If people wanted to go at 5 a.m., they're welcome to," said Jarvis.

Twice daily, the ice is cleaned by an ice-resurfacing machine.

The rink will stay open each winter for as long as the weather co-operates.

Where to drop off skates

Skates can be dropped off at four locations in Truro: