The head of the Boys and Girls Club of Truro and Colchester says she's overwhelmed by offers from the public to replace pricey items swiped during a robbery this week.

A 32-inch flat-screen TV, two video game consoles and games were missing from the club when staff arrived Tuesday morning. No arrests have been made.

Despite the robbery, director Joanne McCallum is heartened by the outpouring of generosity.

"That's one of the great things in a situation like this," McCallum said Wednesday.

"There's been an outpouring of support from community members and from children who are offering to give up their own game systems to replace the one we lost."

McCallum said the Bible Hill Kinsmen have also indicated they will be making a donation.

Door found open

Police said the break-in occurred at the Boys and Girls Club on Victoria Street in Truro at about 2 a.m.

Insp. Rob Hearn of the Truro Police Service said there was no sign of forced entry.

Arriving staff noticed the club's door was not shut tight but assumed that was from a group rental the night before. They noticed items were missing around 10 a.m. as they were preparing an afternoon turkey dinner for children.

About 80 young children and youth attend the club's daily after-school program.

Most toys donated

McCallum did not know the estimated value of the stolen items but said most of them were donated.

"The Wii (gaming console), we had just had for about two weeks, but they were well maintained and taken care of," she said.

This is the third time a Wii has been stolen from the club.

"The biggest impact is on the children," McCallum said.

"It's not the monetary value, those things can be replaced. But the kids loved those items."

Person dressed in black

McCallum handed the club's surveillance video over to police Wednesday morning. The video shows a person dressed in black enter the front door and leave about four minutes later.

The investigation is ongoing.