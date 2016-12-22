People in a Nova Scotia town have been hit with their first boil water advisory in 15 years just days before the holidays.

Truro's public water supply had one sample test positive for E. coli Thursday morning. The sample was taken in one of 16 regular test sites, said public works director Andrew MacKinnon.

All 4,500 water customers must boil water or buy bottled water until at least Saturday, which is Christmas Eve.

"It's a tough time of year for something like this — not that there's a good time," MacKinnon said.

"The big thing is the drinking water. I mean, if this is E. coli in our system, it's not water you want to be drinking."

E. coli is a bacteria that can make people and pets ill if ingested.

Two days of clean tests

Truro's last boil water advisory happened when a business had a dirty water filter, causing one test to show contamination, MacKinnon said. He's hoping the latest problem can be traced to a specific source and not a system-wide problem.

The town must have two consecutive days of clean tests before the order can be lifted.

Meanwhile, the water source for both Cape Breton University and the Marconi campus of the Nova Scotia Community College in Sydney had a positive test for E.coli and coliform Monday.

All tests on both campuses turned up negative, said Fred Tilley, a spokesman for NSCC. The boil water advisory was lifted Thursday and an investigation is underway.