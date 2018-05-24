'Yogi's in town': Truro bear sightings are the talk of the town

Cathy Buchanan was at work on Tuesday at Inglis Jewellers in Truro, N.S., when she learned from a co-worker that a bear had been spotted walking down the street outside of the business.

It got her thinking about whether the store's security cameras had captured the bear taking a stroll.

Buchanan cued up the security footage to 2 a.m. Tuesday, which is around the time the bear was seen.

"Boom, there he was, just walking down the centre of the street," says Buchanan, who later uploaded the footage to the company's Facebook page.

The bear has been estimated to weigh 90 kilograms.

Buchanan was impressed by the bear's traffic sense — it was headed in the correct direction on the one-way street.

"Everybody's been saying, 'Yogi's in town,'" says Buchanan.

Truro's mayor suspects the bear came from Victoria Park. (CBC)

Bill Mills, Truro's mayor, says there have been other bear sightings. Last week, a bear and two cubs were spotted on Young Street, which is near the 1,200-hectare Victoria Park.

"We've advised our citizens to keep a close watch, particularly people who walk in Victoria Park," says Mills.

A bear was spotted walking down Inglis Place at about 2 a.m. Tuesday. (CBC)

He says the Department of Natural Resources has been notified about the sightings.

Wildlife sightings aren't anything new to Truro. The town has seen growing numbers of hungry deer roaming the town's streets in recent years.