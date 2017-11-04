True North Seafood Company's Toppers Smoked Salmon Flakes seasoned with lemon and dill is under a potential national recall because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recall applies to the 113-gram package with a product code of 7838 and best before dates up to and including Nov. 17, 2017. The product's UPC is 0 60719 72255 6.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product is available in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Ontario, but may be available nationally.

The recall was triggered by agency test results.

There haven't been any illnesses associated with consuming the product.

According to the agency, symptoms of food contaminated with Listeria "can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk," it says in a posting on its website.

"Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die."