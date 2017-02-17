A Cape Breton businesswoman who joined other prominent female entrepreneurs at a summit with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump says it was an "extraordinarily progressive meeting."

Annette Verschuren originally hails from North Sydney, serves as chancellor of Cape Breton University and is CEO of NRStor, a Toronto-based energy storage development company. She's also the former president of The Home Depot Canada.

On Monday, she was in Washington, D.C., for a roundtable discussion of the newly created Canada-United States Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders, which included businesswomen from both sides of the border.

She said the roundtable was the brainchild of Katie Telford, Trudeau's chief of the staff, and gave everyone the opportunity to talk about how to boost trade between Canada and the U.S.

Annette Verschuren, third from right, was part of the roundtable in Washington on Monday. (Twitter)

"Our economies are interlinked," Verschuren said this week, following the meeting. "The talent in both of our countries is a key driver of both our economies. And women have a bigger role to play in leadership, in entrepreneurship.

"I've often seen it as an enormous business advantage to have diversity at the top. I've been around for 40 years, and when I began there were no women involved in leadership positions. There's been enormous progress."

Trudeau was "brilliant" during the roundtable, Verschuren said, and she was impressed with the presentation made by the president's daughter, businesswoman Ivanka Trump.

'Women still face significant hurdles'

What developments come out of the roundtable and the council will be watched with interest by Nova Scotia entrepreneur Kirsten Tomilson, who said it could lead to more capital funding for companies with women at the helm.

Tomilson is president and CEO of Fourth Monkey Media, a digital media company based in Lunenburg that develops high-quality games for Facebook and other platforms such as Windows Mobile.

"Women still face significant hurdles in terms of access to capital," compared to their male counterparts, she said.

Kirsten Tomilson is CEO of Fourth Monkey Media, a digital media company based in Lunenburg, N.S. (Kirsten Tomilson/Twitter)

But access to federal and provincial funding programs for women could be greatly facilitated now that Trudeau has focused international attention on the promotion of female entrepreneurship, said Tomilson, who is also a board member with Innovacorp, a provincially funded organization that provides startup money for new business ventures.

"I see a personal commitment from our prime minister. I think it's a great step."

Tomilson, who has been successful in a male-dominated industry, said she's confident the talks in Washington will also lead to "advancing gender equality, which in my opinion is the most glaring deficiency."

Closing the wage gap between men and women, and more government funding support for women entrepreneurs, would result in economic growth in Nova Scotia, she said.