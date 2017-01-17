While thousands of people poured into the Dartmouth Sportsplex to see Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday night, hundreds more were outside demonstrating. The protesters wanted Trudeau to somehow help resolve the current contract dispute they're having with the provincial government.

"We're hoping he will intercede for us with McNeil," said teacher Lilia Kerr. "If I had a chance to ask Mr. Trudeau a question, I would ask him whether he really understands what a bad name the Liberal Party is getting in Nova Scotia,"

As prime minister, Trudeau has no control over education, which is the responsibility of the provincial government.

Organized by a parents for teachers group, the crowd outside the Sportsplex held signs and chanted,"N-S-T-United, will never be defeated," before marching around the building and onto Wyse Road.

Contract dispute drags on

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union and the provincial Liberals have been fighting to create a new contract for more than a year.

Teacher's concerns include increased workload and working conditions in classrooms. Teachers also want wages increased to reflect the higher cost of living. In November Premier Stephen McNeil said those changes would simply be too expensive, costing the province an extra $170 million a year. The teacher's union said it couldn't verify the government's numbers.

Demonstrators wanted the prime minister know that they're dissatisfied with the McNeil government.

Trudeau told the audience that while he used to be a teacher he is now a federal politician and couldn't talk any further about education issues which are a provincial responsibility. (CBC)

The teachers union established a work-to-rule order in December preventing teachers from performing any actions not strictly laid out in their contracts.

Many extra curricular activities and school sports programs have been cancelled as a result.

"There has to be a will to negotiate," said former NSTU president Donnie Mcintyre, "This is not an unsolvable issue, but indeed there has to be a will on the part of government"

'I'm a federal politician so I'm not going any further into that'

Trudeau didn't address teachers' concerns at the town hall.

The prime minister did briefly mention teachers while talking about his choice to enter politics after working as a teacher in his 20s.

Teachers were hoping that the prime minister might speak to Premier Stephen McNeil about their contract dispute. Trudeau did not address their concerns during his town hall. (Steve Berry/CBC)

"There's a few teachers in the room, I know you're here tonight" Trudeau said, amid applause.

Education issues are the responsibility of the provincial government, something the prime minister clarified to the crowd.

"It's great to be amongst my peeps, but I'm a federal politician so I'm not going any further into that."

'Have a little chat with our premier'

The demonstration broke up around 6:30 p.m. Monday night an hour before Trudeau took the stage.

"He prides himself on the fact that he was a teacher. We're hoping he would see and hear this and maybe have a little chat with our premier," said teacher Mark Savory.

McNeil wasn't at Monday's event, his press secretary told CBC he was committed elsewhere.

The premier and the prime minister spoke on the phone before the town hall.

Trudeau's next stop is Fredericton.