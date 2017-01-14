People will have a chance to question Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday in Dartmouth, N.S., as he continues his cross-country tour.
"Prime Minister Trudeau wants to hear from the Halifax Regional Municipality about the issues that matter to our region as we enter the New Year," Mayor Mike Savage announced in a notice on his Twitter account Friday evening.
Join me, @JustinTrudeau & @DarrenFisherNS on Monday at the Dartmouth Sportsplex for a Community Town Hall event. RSVP to mayor@halifax.ca. pic.twitter.com/PshrJAbsez—
Trudeau will be at a campaign-style town hall meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Dartmouth Sportsplex, which is open to the public.
The meeting is being hosted by the mayor and Dartmouth-Cole Harbour MP Darren Fisher.
Trudeau began the tour Thursday, speaking to groups in a restaurant, an aquarium and a highway rest stop in Ontario.
Criticism for PM
The prime minister has recently faced criticism over "cash-for-access" fundraising events, where Liberal Party donors have a chance to speak to Trudeau about their concerns.
He also travelled to a private island in the Bahamas belonging to the Aga Khan, leader of a foundation that receives federal funding for development projects. Trudeau said the Aga Khan is a close family friend, but his stay on the island led to a complaint to the ethics commissioner by a Conservative leadership candidate.
