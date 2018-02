Commuters trying to cross the MacKay Bridge to Halifax this morning had a bit of a rough commute on Wednesday.

A tractor-trailer became stuck in one of the shorter, middle toll booths designed for cars.

Alison MacDonald, speaking for Halifax Harbour Bridges, said no one was injured.

However, the canopy of the toll booth struck will need repairs that will take several days. In fact, more than one toll booth will need repairs.