The jury in the first-degree murder trial of Dalhousie student William Sandeson returns to court today after two days off.

The jury was sent away after Monday's session to allow lawyers to prepare and make arguments. Arguments made without the jury in the courtroom cannot be reported until the end of the trial when the jury begins deliberations.

Sandeson is charged in the death of fellow Dalhousie student Taylor Samson, who disappeared in August 2015. His body has never been found.

The Crown alleges Sandeson killed Samson in a drug deal.

This is the second week for the trial, which is expected to run 32 days.

Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court.