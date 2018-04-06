Disgraced former politician has been missing for a month, Halifax police say

Disgraced former Nova Scotia politician Trevor Zinck has been missing for a month, Halifax Regional Police say.

Zinck was last seen in the Parkstone Road area of Dartmouth "approximately one month ago," according to a Friday afternoon news release. He wasn't reported missing until April 4.

"There is no information to suggest that Trevor has met with foul play, however, police are concerned for his well-being," the release said.

Zinck, who was a New Democrat MLA for the Dartmouth North riding beginning in 2006, was found guilty in October 2013 of defrauding the provincial government.

A judge ruled that Zinck had committed fraud and breach of trust when he accepted approximately $9,000 from the Speaker's office to cover constituency expenses in 2008 and 2009, even though he didn't pay those owed money.

The judge said Zinck used non-profit organizations as unwitting props to commit his crimes.

At the time, Zinck argued that he was suffering from a condition called "compassion fatigue" due to his advocacy work, which he said led him to file fraudulent expense claims.

He was sentenced to four months in jail.

Zinck was also charged with drunk driving after an incident in October 2013, the same month he was found guilty of fraud. He was found guilty of impaired driving in 2015 and ordered to pay $1,000.

Zinck was kicked out of the NDP caucus in 2010 after allegations of financial irregularities first surfaced. He sat as an independent MLA until he resigned in June 2013, telling reporters he decided to resign in order to keep his $51,000 in severance.

Zink is described as a white man, 6'2'', 230 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is requested to call police at 902-490-5020.