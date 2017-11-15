In the 100th anniversary year of the Halifax Explosion, this year's gift from Nova Scotia to the city of Boston is once again coming from Cape Breton.

Bob and Marion Campbell donated the 16-metre white spruce from their property in Blue Mills, Inverness County. The tree is the first privately donated tree from Cape Breton.

"This tree represents something very special to our province and its relationship with Boston," said Bob Campbell in a news release.

"We have been blessed to have a tree worthy of donation in recognition of the speedy and compassionate response by the people of Boston to the Halifax Explosion."

Last year's 14-metre white spruce was felled on Crown land near Waycobah First Nation. It marked the first year a tree for Boston came from the island.

Since 1971, the province has sent a tree to Boston to say thank you.

In the days and weeks after parts of Halifax and Dartmouth were levelled by the biggest man-made explosion before a nuclear bomb was dropped on Hiroshima in 1945, Boston heeded the call for help.

On the night of the explosion, Boston prepared two trains filled with medical supplies, equipment for a 500-bed hospital as well as doctors and nurses. The Boston Symphony also held a benefit concert 10 days after the explosion to raise funds for the relief effort.

The annual gift usually comes from a private donor. It must be at least 12 metres high, healthy and have good colour.

Several hundred schoolchildren are expected to attend the tree-cutting ceremony from the Whycocomagh Education Centre, the We'koqma'q Mi'kmaw School and the Inverness Education Centre.

Chief Rod Googoo and Tiny Cremo of Waycobah First Nation, along with Santa Claus, will join Natural Resources Minister Margaret Miller at the ceremony.

Afterward, the tree will make a stop in Halifax for a final public farewell on Friday. The tree will then make its 1,100-kilometre journey to Boston where it's decorated with thousands of lights and illuminated at the city's annual tree-lighting ceremony.