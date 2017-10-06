Halifax Regional Police say a transport truck that closed part of Highway 102 yesterday over concerns about hazardous materials contained nothing of the sort.

Crews were worried about a container in the truck filled with an unknown substance. Police said the substance was later identified as a synthetic resin used to make and repair airplane parts.

The truck pulled over to the shoulder between the Kearney Lake Road and Larry Uteck Boulevard exits outbound Thursday evening after its driver had a medical emergency. He was taken to hospital.

Haz-mat crews remove objects from a truck that was pulled over on the side of Highway 102 on Thursday. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

Police blocked part of the road while the truck was examined. Crews found an unknown substance inside the truck, so Halifax Fire and Emergency's haz-mat team was called in.

A spokesperson for the municipality said first responders treat any unknown substance as dangerous.