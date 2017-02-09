A Cape Breton shelter that helps abused women is asking people to donate their old deactivated cellphones so its clients can carry them and call 911 if they are in danger.

Cape Breton Transition House executive director Helen Morrison said 911 can be called so long as the phone is charged, even if it's not activated. A program called Victims First Phones is collecting deactivated cellphones across the province.

"It has worked for people in the past," said Morrison. "It has given them a sense of safety because now they have this in their possession and they're able to know that if they're somewhere where they don't have access to a phone … they can call for emergency help if it's needed."

Helen Morrison, the executive director of Cape Breton Transition House, is asking people to donate their old cellphones. (Joan Weeks/CBC)

Morrison said someone fleeing their home may not have time to grab their cellphone, which is why the donated phones are important.

"If you're in the mall and they're approaching you or if you're walking down the street and someone's approaching you, you have it there for safety," she said. "It gives great peace of mine and it's part of their safety plan."

RCMP say all 911 calls are acted upon. Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said deactivated cellphones have the "neat" feature built in allowing a person to call the emergency number.

She did warn, however, that 911 should only be used for emergencies. This week, a 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl in Framboise were cautioned by RCMP for making 18 false 911 calls on a deactivated phone.