You won't need your hiking boots for Cape Breton's newest trail but you might want to bring a paddle.

The Bras d'Or Lakes water trail is now officially open.

The 377-kilometre route hugs the shoreline of the world's largest inland lake and winds its way to North Sydney.

"What we're hoping is that the water trail on the Bras d'Or Lakes will bring more awareness to a world-class destination," says Geoff Smith of the Nova Scotia Trails Association.

"It's a paddling destination, it's also a fabulous diving destination. [The trail] will just basically decrease the barriers and allow people to get in there and use it."

A view of the Trans Canada Trail at Johnstown on Cape Breton Island. (Norma MacLeod, Nova Scotia Trails)

The Bras d'Or Lakes Trail forms part of the Trans Canada Trail, or the Great Trail as it's now being promoted. The 21,500-kilometre cross-country trail includes 11 water routes.

In Cape Breton, staging areas have been set up to allow canoeists and kayakers easy access to the water routes. Sites at Iona, Grand Narrows and Johnstown celebrated their openings over the weekend.

"For centuries, First Nations people used the Bras d'Or Lakes as their historic water routes," says Blaise MacEachern, Nova Scotia chair of the Trans Canada Trail network.

The Bras d'Or Lakes water trail, seen here at Iona, stretches for 377 kilometres. (Norma MacLeod, Nova Scotia Trails)

"By recognizing it as part of the national connection, we're able to add infrastructure to communities, such as parking lots, interpretive signage and different amenities that might not have been there already."

The official opening of the water trail means the Trans Canada Trail in Cape Breton is nearly complete.

The land portion begins in Port Hastings and runs through Inverness and Scotsville to Whycocomagh, where it meets the water route. A small portion of the land trail near Whycocomagh is still to be completed.