Sydney woman happy dangerous school intersection will get traffic lights

A Sydney mother has won her fight to get a set of traffic lights installed at a busy intersection near her daughter's school.

Sylvia Burrow started a petition last year following close calls at the four-lane intersection of Prince and Inglis streets. About 20,000 vehicles a day travel through the intersection, which is next to Centre scolaire Étoile de l'Acadie, a school that serves students in grades Primary to 12.

The intersection is also close to the Sydney Shopping Centre, a seniors club, two banks and a gas station. There are overhead flashing lights, but Burrow said pushing the button doesn't always stop traffic.

22,000 vehicles a day travel through this intersection near a school and a shopping centre. (George Mortimer/ CBC)

"It's a flashing yellow light. Unfortunately, drivers don't slow all that often so they don't often have the chance to stop when they see the light flashing," said Burrow. "Also, there's a bit of a hill here. It can be difficult for cars coming up the hill to actually see pedestrians until they're very close to the crosswalk."

Burrow has seen some nerve-racking moments while crossing.

"The crossing guard was almost hit a couple of times by cars trying to sneak through."

She said she's not surprised the municipality agreed to put up lights.

"It makes a lot of sense. Council has done the right thing."

Burrow believes her petition played an important role in the decision.

"I reached out to a lot of people and just by getting a conversation going and getting lots of feedback."

Principal Noémie Godin says the intersection next to her school is dangerous. (George Mortimer/ CBC)

Noémie Godin is principal at Centre scolaire Étoile de l'Acadie. She said it's great news the intersection will get traffic lights.

"As a pedestrian, as a person who works here, I was really concerned and I thought to myself, 'It's really really dangerous,'" she said. "It's now safe so I'm happy to hear that."

Municipal spokesperson Jillian Moore said the lights will be put up this construction season. The cost is about $300,000.