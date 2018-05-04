Intersection at busy Sydney-area highway getting traffic lights after years of complaints

For years, Cape Bretoners have complained about dangerous driving conditions along Grand Lake Road.

Motorists are about to see at least one big change soon, and more may be coming.

Joan Gessner, a resident of the Kytes Hill neighbourhood just east of Sydney for more than 40 years, said a new set of traffic lights set to go in at Yolanda Drive will help improve safety at the only entrance to the subdivision.

"For sure, we need them, especially getting out onto the highway, and with the large volume of traffic, plus the speeders, it can be a challenge," she said.

But Jessome and others are not sure a proposed roundabout at another nearby intersection is a good idea.

A contractor for the province is about to install a set of traffic lights on Grand Lake Road at the intersection with Yolanda Drive, the only entrance to the Kytes Hill subdivision. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Grand Lake Road is a very busy highway, connecting Cape Breton Regional Municipality's two largest urban areas — Sydney and Glace Bay — and is the only major access to Cape Breton University and the island's main airport.

It's also on the route coal trucks take from the Donkin mine to Sydney harbour. That truck traffic is only expected to increase as production ramps up at the mine.

The stretch of road has been the site of several major accidents and one fatality.

A contractor for the province is set to install a new set of traffic lights at the intersection with Yolanda Drive soon.

And CBRM and the Department of Transportation are considering adding a roundabout about 500 metres down the highway at the intersection of Junction Road, where Kent Building Supplies has proposed relocating its Sydney store.

Over the last several years, the province has conducted traffic safety studies and bought up homes along Grand Lake Road to close driveway accesses.

The government also reduced the speed limit from 80 kilometres per hour to 70.

Several safety measures already taken

But Gessner said the safety measures don't seem to have made a difference on Grand Lake Road.

"Maybe at times they might slow down, but more times I'm trying to pull out onto the highway and they're coming belting in on the passing lane, and they're definitely speeding," she said.

Gessner isn't sure a roundabout at Junction Road will make things any better.

"I guess you'd have to wait and see," she said. "I mean, they have to slow down for the lights and, well, I guess I'm not absolutely certain we need a roundabout if they're going to put a set of lights up here."

Gerard Jessome, the Department of Transportation's eastern region area director, says new traffic lights on Grand Lake Road at Yolanda Drive will improve safety. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Gerard Jessome, eastern district director for the Department of Transportation, said Municipal Ready-Mix recently won the traffic-lights tender, which calls for completion by the end of June.

It will be a big improvement, he said, as Grand Lake Road will also be widened to include turning lanes at Yolanda Drive.

Despite closing driveway accesses and reducing the speed limit, safety is still a concern along Grand Lake Road, Jessome said.

"We improved the safety there, because we've got less turning vehicles along that stretch of road," he said. "But there's still improvements to be made, and when people access Grand Lake Road it has to be done in a proper engineer-designed intersection, which a roundabout and signalized intersections are."

Kent Building Supplies is considering moving its Sydney store to property near the Kytes Hill neighbourhood off Grand Lake Road. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

But if Kent Building Supplies move to the area, the municipality would not only need to change the land-use bylaw to allow the new store to be built; It would also have to amend a municipal planning strategy policy that states new accesses on thoroughfares like Grand Lake Road must include signals.

CBRM is running an online poll until May 21 asking for public input on traffic lights versus roundabouts on Grand Lake Road.

Jessome said having a roundabout just down the road from a set of traffic lights shouldn't pose a problem for motorists.

"As long as you have a good separation," he said. "Our engineering staff have reviewed that and they have no concerns with that, if the development for Kent proceeds."