A tractor-trailer that overturned on the Bedford Bypass Friday afternoon will continue to impact traffic on Highway 101 on Saturday.

The tractor-trailer spilled a large amount of diesel fuel and blocked traffic heading into Dartmouth when it tipped over early Friday afternoon.

The road was shut for several hours before reopening at 8:30 p.m. The Department of Transportation said drivers should expect lane drops on the inbound Highway 101 Saturday as crews return to the site to do more work.

RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said they got the call at 2:18 p.m.

"Halifax Fire is on the scene now and there is a fuel leak," he told CBC News earlier Friday. "A lot of diesel fuel has leaked."

Hutchinson said the fuel seemed to be leaking from the truck's own fuel supply, as it wasn't hauling fuel. No one was hurt.