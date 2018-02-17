Halifax's Discovery Centre is looking to hire an "aquarist" to manage a touch tank it plans to open later this year as part of a new exhibit.

The new science centre, which opened its doors a year ago, currently has exhibits focused on energy, health and flight. But the Discovery Centre's president and CEO, Dov Bercovici, said space was set aside for an ocean gallery.

"We're going to feature ocean technology, climate change and a fun touch tank for families," said Bercovici. "We're going to feature things that are important to the Maritimes … It's really going to bring people back to the sea."

There's also a small, seasonal touch tank at Alderney Landing in Dartmouth. (Jonathan Villeneuve/Radio-Canada)

The tank will mainly contain local invertebrates and crustaceans, Bercovici said, but the creatures will be changed regularly so a marine biologist is needed to look after them.

"That's why we've just posted for a position to hire somebody who's very knowledgeable about how to take care of live species," he said.

The ocean gallery is expected to open in May.

The Discovery Centre has also sponsored the "Back To The Sea" touch tank kiosk in Dartmouth, which is set to re-open in June 2018.