Tonya Lee Williams calls Los Angeles home but that's not where her journey began.

The Oshawa, Ont., native was 19 when she started in the drama program at Ryerson University. After graduating in 1980, she landed a gig hosting the children's series Polka Dot Door, a job she did for three years.

From Polkaroo to principled doc

From there she moved to Los Angeles and landed multiple television and film roles. Her big break came with the role of Dr. Olivia Winters on the soap opera The Young and the Restless. She performed the role for more than 15 years.

Williams has also been a producer and director, and is the founder of Toronto's Reelworld Film Festival, which she started 16 years ago.

Williams, 58, brought all of that experience to Dartmouth, N.S. recently, when she met with students from Dalhousie University, NSCAD University and the Nova Scotia Community College looking for industry advice.

'A wealth of information'

Juanita Peters, a local writer and filmmaker conducted the question-and-answer session with Williams.

"Tonya is just a wealth of information and because she's been through it, she's very generous with what she puts out there and what she's willing to share and I'm so grateful," Peters said in an interview.

Here are some of the words of wisdom she shared with the aspiring actors and filmmakers.

Chase your passion, not fame

Williams advises people to pursue acting because they love it, not because of popularity or money.

"If you don't have a passion about something else other than what other people may think of you or what an audience gets out of it, I think I see those are the people that are most destroyed."

Be prepared to be criticized

Williams says people in the spotlight are constantly judged on their appearance and actions. She says to have confidence to be yourself.

"The entertainment industry, it's very alluring to insecure people and it can craft and mold you if you don't have a great sense of who you are [and] what are your moral standards. What are the things you stand for?"

Don't give up

Even if you do well, don't assume you'll score every role you audition for. Rejection is common, says Williams.

"I never assume I'm going to get anything. I never assume anyone is going to like anything."

Spend and save wisely

Williams saw many people blow all their money in Hollywood before their careers got off the ground. She says she treated every gig like it was her last.

"Every time a six-month period would pass, I knew I was definitely safe financially for the next six months, and that's how I always planned my life."

Choose your craft and become an expert

Williams said even if you like acting, writing and directing, focus on one thing at a time.

"In Hollywood that's the one thing I do love, that people try to perfect something first before they expand."

Live where you work

Leaving family all the time to travel for work can be difficult, says Williams. She advises people move or make opportunities where they live.

"Just to be in any city and any country in the world just for work is going to make anyone feel depressed after a while if that's not where you really want to be."