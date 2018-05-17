Barber urged to keep Tommy name despite demand from national chain

A trademark agent for an Atlantic Canadian law firm has advised a local barber being "bullied" by a national chain to stand his ground.

Marc Belliveau, a retired lawyer who works as a trademark agent for Boyne Clarke, told CBC's Maritime Noon on Thursday he doesn't believe anyone is going to confuse Tommy's Barber Shop, which is located in Dartmouth, with Tommy Gun's Original Barbershop.

He said regardless of that, there is a provision in Canadian trademark law allowing businesses like Luong's to keep their name.

Belliveau said it's unnerving for small business owners and regular citizens to receive a cease-and-desist letter such as the one sent to Thong Luong, who owns Tommy's Barber Shop.

"That's why lawyers tend to use these devices to essentially bully people or frighten them into taking action they don't necessarily need to do," said Belliveau.

Last week, Luong received the letter alleging trademark infringement from lawyers representing the national chain. The lawyers demanded Luong remove all signs and advertising related to the name by May 22.

"Further use of the name Tommy's Barber Shop will cause confusion in the marketplace and depreciate the value," read the letter.

Luong said he opened the barbershop in 2003 and has no intention of changing the name. (CBC)

Luong has been operating his business under the same name for nearly 15 years. He opened his barbershop on Albro Lake Road in 2003, six years before Tommy Gun's applied for a trademark.

Belliveau said when he heard the story, he called Luong.

"My first reaction was that the letter was wrong, that it was essentially bullying a small business with a hammer. It's a David and Goliath story," said Belliveau.

"I just told him [Luong] that the letter is not the law. I just felt as a fellow citizen that this guy seems to be vulnerable to being persuaded perhaps to abandon his name, or to sell his name, and that I just wanted to be a Good Samaritan and say, 'No, you don't have to do what they ask.'"

Tommy Gun's Original Barbershop has locations across Canada, including one in Dartmouth's Mic Mac Mall. (CBC)

Belliveau cautioned that some cease-and-desist letters are valid and can raise legal issues that need to be addressed. But, in this case, it "seemed like a bit of a reach" on the part of the company.

The situation has prompted outrage online, with people claiming they'll boycott Tommy Gun's unless it stops pressuring Tommy's Barber Shop. Belliveau said the company may not have anticipated the harsh reaction.

"Whenever you do send a letter like that, you do tell your client that there is a potential downside," said Belliveau. "In this case it just seems like they miscalculated."

Luong registered his name with Nova Scotia's Registry of Joint Stocks in 2003. His competitor is demanding he revise that as well.

Nova Scotia Business Minister Geoff MacLellan said the chain cannot force Luong to change his name in the provincial registry and hopes things can be worked out without causing legal headaches on both sides.

"Tommy's Barber Shop has been ... registered officially for 15 years now so, with respect to our systems, Tommy's Barber Shop is completely compliant," said MacLellan.

"I get both sides, but again, from my perspective, from Service Nova Scotia, from business — I just think there's room to work this out without having any kind of catastrophic impact on either side."

Lawyers for Tommy Gun's have told CBC News that if they continue to let Luong use the name, it only dilutes their brand. The company's website says it has 70 locations in Canada and abroad.

Luong says he plans to ignore the May 22 deadline.