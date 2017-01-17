CBC Nova Scotia News anchors Amy Smith and Tom Murphy have been nominated for best local news anchor for the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards.

Murphy and Smith have been hosting CBC Nova Scotia News at Six together for about seven years.

"I'm thrilled. What fine company to be in," said Murphy.

"I think the nomination is a reflection of the hard work by a lot of people to make CBC Nova Scotia News the best news program it can be for this province. Best of luck to all the nominees!"

The other nominees for best local news anchor are:

Sophie Lui, Chris Gailus of Global BC.

Daryl McIntyre of CTV News Edmonton.

Andrew Chang of CBC Vancouver News at Six.

Debbie Cooper, Jonathan Crowe and Ryan Snoddon of CBC News: Here and Now in St. John's.

The Canadian Screen Awards — a merger of the Gemini Awards and the Genie Awards — are handed out each year by the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television and recognize excellence in Canadian television, film and digital productions.

CBC will be broadcasting the Canadian Screen Awards live on March 12 at 9 p.m. AT from Toronto's Sony Centre for the Performing Arts.