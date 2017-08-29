Halifax Regional Police say they have charged a 44-year-old Bedford, N.S., man with child abandonment and negligence after his two-year-old son was found unattended in a vehicle earlier this month.

Police said in a news release Tuesday they were called to a parkade on University Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 18. after someone reported a toddler left by themselves in a vehicle.

When they arrived, police found the boy buckled in a car seat in the back of the vehicle with all the windows rolled up.

Police said the child was in distress, sweating and crying. Since they couldn't find the parents, officers broke the window and removed the boy. Paramedics checked the toddler and determined he was OK.

The temperature in downtown Halifax that day in the afternoon was about 24 C without humidity, according to Environment Canada.

Police said the father later showed up at the vehicle. The Department of Community Services was contacted.

Police said following an investigation the man was arrested Saturday. He's scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Oct. 17.