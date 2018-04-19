Tim Hortons closing at 2 Halifax hospitals

If you're accustomed to grabbing a Tim Hortons double-double during a hospital visit in Halifax, you'll soon be out of luck.

Locations at two sites — Victoria General and Halifax Infirmary — will close at the end of the month, but the union that represents employees says jobs are safe.

A replacement vendor, which has yet to be announced, will take over May 1, according to the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

The purveyor of coffee and doughnuts has operated in Halifax hospitals for more than two decades, according to a release from the company.

Tim Hortons was operated by Compass Group Canada, which also runs Pizza Pizza. The health authority's contract with Compass expires April 30.

The health authority is releasing few details about Tim Hortons's replacement, saying only that it will be managed by the authority's nutrition and food services division, and is part of the authority's new provincial strategy for food.

Brenda MacDonald, senior director of nutrition and food services, told staff in an email that is "has been exploring and investigating different possible models to maximize effectiveness, efficiency and quality of both retail and patient food services."

Jobs safe, says NSGEU

The Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union said 15 unionized staff won't be affected by the changes.

"There will be changes in branding and whatnot but you'll be getting great service from the members that were there before," said president Jason MacLean.

The IWK Health Centre's Tim Hortons isn't operated by the health authority so is unaffected.

The location at the Cobequid Community Health Centre is also safe, said a health authority spokesperson, because it isn't managed by Compass Group Canada.