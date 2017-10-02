Many Cape Bretoners who enjoy sipping a Tim Hortons coffee during a Screaming Eagles hockey game are unhappy with a new policy at the team's home arena, Sydney's Centre 200.

The facility will no longer allow outside food and beverages into the building during ticketed events, such as hockey games, concerts and trade shows.

Cape Breton Screaming Eagles management was informed of the change just before the team's season opener on Friday and quickly posted the news on Facebook to alert fans, team general manager Peter MacDonald said Monday.

"A lot of fans realize that this is a pretty common practice in buildings similar to this across the Maritimes and North America," said MacDonald, "while others have been attending games for 30 years here at Centre 200 and have become quite accustomed to enjoying, whether it's a Tims coffee or other outside food and beverage, that's part of their experience."

Centre 200 recently instituted the new policy. (Holly Conners/CBC)

The Facebook post, showing a photo of the notice on the main doors of Centre 200, had been shared nearly 500 times by Monday afternoon and has sparked a lively debate.

"Gonna be strange not seeing a Hortons in everyone's hands," said one of the more than 120 comments.

"Boycott the games," said another. "Terrible policy," said another.

But there were defenders, too: "It's the proper thing to do! They are just adding to their own revenue people! No one should have a problem with Centre 200 trying to stay afloat!"

Long time coming

Centre 200 management has been contemplating the ban on outside food and drink for several years and finally decided to do so on the advice of a consultant hired last year to review the arena's offerings, said Paul MacDonald, Centre 200's facilities manager.

"We sell those products in this building," he said. "So, for us, we would like to generate as much revenue as possible, and for the hockey club, they get a percentage of this.

"It helps them as well, and if people haven't noticed, it's been a battle the last few years for everybody to try to generate revenue."

People attending ticketed events will still be permitted to leave and re-enter the building if they want to buy and consume food and drink outside, the manager said.

Several online commenters have called for Tim Hortons to set up a kiosk inside Centre 200, but Paul MacDonald said that's unlikely and pointed out there is already a Tims located just a few metres from the arena.

"I don't think that would happen, but I'm willing to listen to any proposal," he said.