Despite receiving some bad news last week regarding provincial funding, the plan to erect a statue of well-known boxer Terrance "Tiger" Warrington of Liverpool, N.S., is moving forward.

Warrington, who was black, was a popular boxer who was born in the town in 1910.

"Since we posted the news that we didn't get the funding we've had certain individuals step up who are willing to contribute," said Brian Fralic, executive director fo the Liverpool Privateer Days Commission.

The commission had wanted $40,000 from the 150 Forward Fund, which is administered by the Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage, but learned recently the request was rejected.

'A well-respected man in Liverpool'

Warrington became a Canadian champion in the light-heavyweight and heavyweight divisions. Warrington had fights all over Canada and the U.S., and even Cuba.

He was inducted into the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame when it opened in 1964. He died in 1978.

Members of Warrington's family are hoping funds can be secured for the statue through other avenues.

"I'm pretty sure that a lot of of people in Liverpool feel that it's due," said Warrington's daughter, Sharon Johnson. "He was such a well-respected man in Liverpool, everybody knew him and I'm excited because I think he should be honoured."

Statue to cost $40K

The statue will cost an estimated $40,000. A local sculptor is being considered as the possible artist for the project.

The Region of Queens Municipality gave its approval for the Warrington statue back in February. The plan is to build it on a parcel of municipal land either along the Liverpool waterfront or outside Queens Place Emera Centre, the $21-million recreation complex that opened in 2011.

"It would be very nice to have Tiger Warrington recognized because he was a great boxer and well-liked by all that knew him," said Queens Mayor David Dagley. "So yes, it would be a good project."