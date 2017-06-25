He made his living with his fists on the international stage, rising to the top of Canada's boxing ranks, but now Canadian boxing champion Terrance "Tiger" Warrington will be memorialized in a statue in his hometown of Liverpool, N.S.

A local benefactor has come to the rescue of the $40,000 project that was rejected for funding by the 150 Forward Fund, administered by the province's Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage.

J & W Murphy Foundation to provide funding

The announcement came Sunday at Privateer Days, the town's annual summer festival.

"We found out we have a private donation from the Murphy Foundation that is based in Liverpool and we couldn't be happier," said Brian Fralic, a member of the project committee.

The J &W Murphy Foundation was created by Janet and Bill Murphy of Mersey Seafoods Ltd. and continues to be run by the family.

"The whole criteria [for Canada 150 grants] was to celebrate champions of your community and noteworthy people, people of diverse cultures, so we thought we had all the boxes ticked," said Fralic, who is also the District 3 councillor for the Region of Queens County Municipality.

"It was disappointing but I think this way, it's probably worked out a little bit better because it is having someone donate that is from your community, represents your community, I guess means a little bit more."

'Outstanding Liverpool athlete'

Warrington was born in Liverpool and began his boxing career in the 1930s. He became a Canadian champion in the light-heavyweight and heavyweight divisions and fought all over Canada, the U.S. and even in the Caribbean.

The popular boxer was inducted into the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame when it opened in 1964. He retired in Liverpool and lived in the town until his death in 1978.

Local concrete artist Ivan Higgins has been commissioned to create the statue, said Fralic.

A statement from the J & W Murphy Foundation called Warrington a "towering local talent."

"We must make a more conscious effort to tell the stories of our local heroes to each generation, and it seems absolutely fitting to celebrate the legacy of an outstanding Liverpool athlete and community member with a conspicuous piece of public art," said the statement.