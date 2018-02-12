Ally Tidcombe says he's living the dream.

The 25-year-old golfer who honed his skills in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley is now playing professionally in the hot climates of Central and South America.

"I'm very fortunate I get to travel the world and live out my dream of playing golf," said Tidcombe.

Tidcombe's family moved to Wolfville, N.S., from Lincolnshire, England, when he was 14.

Last week, the former member of the Ken-Wo Golf Club in New Minas clinched a spot to play on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica for a second season when he won a playoff in Argentina.

The first stop on the nine-event season is March 12 in Guatemala.

'I want to someday win a PGA Tour event'

For many young pro golfers, the Latinoame​rica tour is a stepping stone to playing on the PGA Tour, which is Tidcombe's ultimate dream.

"I want to someday win a PGA tour event," he said.

After graduating from Horton District High School in 2010, Tidcombe played a year of college golf at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. From there, his next stop was at a university in Kentucky and finally College of Coastal Georgia.

He won six college tournaments.

Check your shoes for scorpions

After one year of playing as an amateur, Tidcombe's next stop was his rookie year in 2017 on the Latinoamerica tour where he had some memorable experiences, including being told to check for scorpions in shoes when in Nicaragua.

"We were sent a notification telling us to clap our shoes when you were about to put them on," said Tidcombe.

He said some of the courses on the Latinoamerica tour were breathtaking.​

"You could be playing in the jungle for four holes and then you come out and the ocean is right there in front of you. It's just amazing how much different golf courses are in South and Central America," said Tidcombe.

Back at his old club in New Minas, the fairways and greens are still a couple of months away from being playable, but members are keeping a close eye on Tidcombe's progress.

"He was never ever arrogant or cocky, but he was always very confident in his ability," said Rene MacKay, Ken-Wo's director of golf and operations.

"If it was raining out or really windy, he was the kid out there in the evening by himself hitting balls."

Even though he's now seeing the world, Tidcombe has not forgotten Nova Scotia.

The winner of the 2014 Nova Scotia men's amateur championship often tweets and posts on Instagram that he's proud of his ties to the province.​

"I wouldn't change my years in Nova Scotia for anything. It was an incredible place to be brought up, that's for sure," said Tidcombe. "I made so many close friends who I'm still really close to today."

When he's not playing professionally, Tidcombe resides in Georgia.

He's already looking forward to his next visit back to Nova Scotia to see his parents, who now live in Bedford.

But before that can happen, he has another season of "jungle golf."

Hopefully, it will be a season with lots of birdies and no scorpions.