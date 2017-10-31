Thomas Ted Barrett of Glace Bay has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to being an accessory after the fact in the death of Laura Jessome, 21, in 2012.

Barrett, 46, admits he placed Jessome's body in a hockey bag and put it in the Mira River.

He had originally been charged with second-degree murder, but that charge was withdrawn in August when the Crown said its witnesses had recanted. There was no corroborating or forensic evidence.

In handing down the sentence Tuesday, Justice Frank Edwards of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court said justice has not been served because people who could have testified against Barrett refused to do so. He said Barrett deserves "utter contempt."

In 2016, Morgan James McNeil, 25, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Jessome's death and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Laura Jessome's body was found in the Mira River in May 2012. (Facebook)

In their victim impact statements, members of Jessome's family expressed pain that no one was convicted of murder.

Barrett also addressed the court, saying, "I pled guilty to exactly what I done. I recognize it is a terrible crime."

Barrett is serving a life sentence for murdering a 19-year-old woman in 2006. The remains of Brett Elizabeth MacKinnon were found near a wooded area of Glace Bay two years later.

With credit for time served, Barrett will not serve any additional time on the accessory conviction.