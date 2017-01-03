A Glace Bay, N.S., man charged with second-degree murder in the death of Laura Jessome is again without a lawyer.

Michelle James had represented Thomas Ted Barrett, 41, for less than a month.

On Tuesday, James told Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Frank Edwards an ethics committee of the Nova Scotia Barristers' Society deemed her representation inappropriate because a fellow lawyer at her Dartmouth firm represented Barrett's co-accused, Morgan McNeil.

McNeil pleaded guilty last September to manslaughter in the 2012 death of Jessome.

'On, and on, and on'

In court, Barrett appeared frustrated by the turn of events.

"It's been going on, and on and on. I am just trying to get a lawyer to represent me in this trial," said Barrett.

Barrett's three-week trial is set to begin May 1 in Sydney. Setting a trial date has already been delayed several times while he attempted to get a lawyer last year.

Edwards agreed a lawyer for Barrett was a priority.

Crown attorney Kathryn Pentz said she has never before dealt with delays such as this. Barrett was charged with Jessome's death in February 2013.

"Never to this extent. It has been frustrating for everyone concerned," Pentz said.

Laura Jessome was last seen May 2, 2012, in the New Aberdeen area of Glace Bay. Her remains were found near Marion Bridge several weeks later. (Facebook)

Lawyer in Annapolis Valley

Megan Longley, executive director of the Nova Scotia Legal Aid Commission, told the judge there is a lawyer in the Annapolis Valley who will consider accepting a retainer.

Longley said the lawyer, who was not named, will contact Barrett and discuss the case with him. It was also suggested during the court appearance that Barrett be moved from the Cape Breton Correctional Centre to a jail closer to the lawyer.

When Barrett seemed to balk at being moved, Edwards said "you have to be reasonable too."

"It's not asking too much in order to facilitate the lawyer, and they are not lining up, to remand you there," the judge said.

Barrett will be back in court in two weeks for a status report.