Convicted killer Thomas Ted Barrett has pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in a notorious Cape Breton homicide case, admitting he dumped a hockey bag containing the body of Laura Jessome, 21, into the Mira River in 2012.

The Glace Bay, N.S., man, who is already serving a life sentence for murder in the death of another young woman, made the surprise plea Wednesday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Sydney, N.S.

Barrett had been charged with second-degree murder in Jessome's death and was due to go on trial next month. But Crown prosecutor Kathryn Bentz said the case collapsed when witnesses recanted. The murder charge has been withdrawn.

"We had no forensic evidence and no corroborative evidence," said Pentz, who looked weary as she spoke with reporters outside the court.

"The witnesses that we based our cases upon were in fact recanted, and there was no corroboration to what we hoped they would say. So we were left with no evidence to adduce."

Laura Catherine Jessome was 21 when she was killed in 2012. (Facebook)

An agreed statement of facts read into the court record states Jessome was strangled in an apartment in Glace Bay, where she had been partying and doing drugs with Barrett and others.

Barrett admitted to taking Jessome's body, which was in a hockey bag, and placing it in the Mira River.

Two other men have already been convicted in Jessome's death.

Morgan James McNeil pleaded guilty in 2016 to manslaughter. His role, as outlined in an agreed statement of facts in that case, was in preventing Jessome from leaving the apartment the day she died.

Robert Edwin Matheson pleaded guilty in 2014 for helping dispose of her body. He was sentenced to 3½ years in prison.

Barrett is already serving a life sentence for the murder of another woman, Brett Elizabeth MacKinnon, 19, of Glace Bay.

He will return to court on Oct. 31 for sentencing in the Jessome case.