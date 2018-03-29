Sydney man given 4 years over hit and run that killed veteran

A 27-year-old Sydney man who struck and killed a Canadian Forces veteran in a hit and run last March has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Thomas Joseph Smith was handed the sentence in Sydney provincial court on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle while disqualified and obstruction of justice.

Jackie Deveau, 54, of Chéticamp, N.S., was walking between two lanes of traffic on Highway 125 near Sydney when he was struck on March 11, 2017. His family has said Deveau suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and had sought treatment at a hospital a few days earlier.

Smith was initially also charged with criminal negligence causing death and dangerous driving causing death, but the Crown withdrew those charges in January. Smith pleaded guilty to the three remaining charges.

During Thursday's sentencing, provincial court Judge Diane McGrath said that Smith left Deveau "to die on the side of the road" and by hiding the car and failing to come forward, he "added to the grief of the family, who were left to wonder what really happened that night."​

McGrath noted that Smith is a repeat offender with nine Criminal Code convictions and 22 convictions under the Motor Vehicle Act. She said the only mitigating factor was that he pleaded guilty.

Jackie Deveau's widow, Lorna Deveau, left, and Ida Deveau LeLièvre stand outside a Sydney courtroom on Thursday, March 29, 2018. (Yvonne LeBlanc-Smith/CBC)

Speaking outside the courtroom, Deveau's sister, Ida Deveau LeLièvre, told reporters that the family is satisfied with the sentence.

"The judge could have given him 300 years. It wouldn't have made any difference. In the end, Jackie is still not here. But we have a sense that justice was served. Everyone will know who hit my brother, who killed my brother and that was Thomas Smith," she said.

Deveau LeLièvre also repeated what she said in her victim impact statement: her brother was "larger than life" and was "kind, compassionate and gentle."

"Mr. Smith's actions will define Mr. Smith; they will never define Jackie," she said.

Before he was sentenced, Smith stood before the court and apologized to the Deveau family.

"I hope you can forgive me," he said. "I'm not a bad person and I accept my responsibility. I'm truly sorry."

LeLièvre said she didn't think much of the apology.

"I think if Mr. Smith had been authentic or had been sincere in his apology, he wouldn't have dragged it on for 10 months before he pled guilty," she said.