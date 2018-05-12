New information revives search for missing Liverpool man

New information has revived the search for Thomas McAllister Burke, a 28-year-old from Liverpool, N.S., who disappeared nearly a year ago.

RCMP and ground search and rescue from North Queens, Queens, Lunenburg, Annapolis Valley and Barrington will be working in the area of Town Lake Road in Liverpool Saturday.

"Information has been shared with the police to give them an indication that the area being searched today may be something that we should explore further," said Cpl. Andrew Joyce.

He said people can expect "significant" activity in the area with police and possibly an RCMP dog and its handler.

Thomas McAllister Burke, 28, was last seen at his home in Liverpool, N.S. near midnight July 16, 2017. (Submitted by Nova Scotia RCMP)

Burke was last seen at his house in Liverpool close to midnight on July 16, 2017.

Police said he is six feet tall with an average build, has black hair, a black goatee and brown eyes. He was last spotted wearing a black Ghostbusters T-shirt and brown cargo shorts.

Joyce would not say whether police believe if Burke is dead or alive, but he said police don't suspect foul play in the disappearance.