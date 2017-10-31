The cell door will close today on the final criminal charge against convicted murderer Thomas Ted Barrett of Glace Bay, N.S.

Barrett will be sentenced in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Sydney after pleading guilty to being an accessory after the fact in the murder of Laura Jessome, 21, of North Sydney.

Barrett, 46, was initially charged with second-degree murder in Jessome's death in 2012.

Jessome's body was recovered from the Mira River, her remains found inside a hockey bag.

In August, the Crown withdrew the charge after witnesses recanted.

Laura Jessome (Facebook)

Crown attorney Kathryn Pentz said without their evidence, and with no corroborative or forensic evidence of Barrett's involvement, there was no case.

In pleading guilty to the accessory charge, Barrett admitted to placing the hockey bag containing Jessome's body into the river.

An agreed statement of facts read into the court record stated that Jessome was strangled in a Glace Bay apartment while partying and doing drugs with Barrett and others.

Two other men are in prison in connection with Jessome's death, one of them for manslaughter.

Barrett himself began serving a life sentence for murder in 2016 in the death of another young woman, Brett Elizabeth MacKinnon, 19, of Glace Bay.

She was last seen in 2006. Her skeletal remains were found near a wooded area of Glace Bay two years later.