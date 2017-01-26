Halifax RCMP are warning people about a recent spate of thefts from construction sites.

Three sites have been hit so far this month, in Lower Sackville, Cole Harbour and Hammonds Plains. In the last case, RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said thieves made off with about $10,000 worth of tools, including a compressor, several saws and a grinder.

"Not only are you impacting the progression of the construction that's going on, you're impacting the livelihoods of people, workers, that are out there day in day out," he said.

Hutchinson said the tools were properly secured in each case, but the thieves were persistent. He recommends contractors take additional steps, such as removing tools from work sites on evenings and weekends, and marking and photographing each one.

If feasible, he said contractors should also look at security systems for construction sites.

Hutchinson said consumers should be wary of cheap tools showing up on classified sites like Kijiji or Craigslist.

"If you see something on there listed say as a newer air gun, make sure you do your homework before you buy it," he said. "Because most likely if it's got a really cheap price on it, it's probably stolen."