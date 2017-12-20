The owner of an independently owned convenience store in Halifax is dealing with extra financial stress this holiday season after the cash register was stolen from his store on Wednesday evening.

Daniel Baldwin, owner of Daily Sweets, said he lost about $1,000 in cash and will need to pay several hundred dollars to replace the register.

"The interruption to the business, the stress of it all, that's worth more than whatever is in it.… It's just the extra stress and pressure you don't need this time of year," he said.

The Oxford Street store is independently owned. (Facebook)

Baldwin said one of his employees was standing at the cash register and greeted the man, who looked like he was reaching for a lotto slip.

"[He] grabbed the cash register and ran out. We tell employees, 'Be safe first, who cares, be safe.' But of course her natural reaction was to try and fight it back and grab it back and chase after him, but there was a car waiting and he just jumped in and left," Baldwin said.

"It's better than them pulling a knife or a gun and threatening someone. But again, it's pretty desperate. It's bold. I hope they use the money to buy their kids gifts or something."

Police wouldn't say what was stolen

Halifax Regional Police said the matter was reported to police as a hold-up alarm at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday evening.

When they arrived, they discovered no robbery had taken place, but items had been stolen. Police wouldn't say what those items were.

Baldwin said inside the register were a few oddities: the key to where the paper towels are kept, a sentimental Battlestar Galactica coin as well as "knick-knacks from customers."

Dealing with theft

While the store has never had anyone take the register, Baldwin said since he took over the store four years ago, it's been robbed at least once. And it deals with minor theft on a daily basis, he said.

"It happens so often now it's not even a story anymore.… It's really tough on us," he said. "I'm just frustrated, defeated."

Baldwin said the stress and anxiety has caused him to consider closing the store, but he doesn't want to leave his employees jobless.

"I can't just say, 'Sorry guys, I'm closing down because I'm scared.' I don't want to get killed over cigarettes. I don't want to get killed over $1,000 and a cash register," he said.

"People should know this kind of stuff happens all the time. Maybe they'll be more sympathetic and supportive of small, independent people."

Baldwin said he's brought over the cash register from his other business until he's able to buy a new one.