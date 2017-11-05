Eighteen-year-old Thian Carman was working in one of his fields when he got the call this summer that he'd won a $20,000 scholarship from 4-H Canada.

"I couldn't believe it," said the Digby, N.S., farmer. "I was actually on the tractor at the time, and I jumped up in the air. I was so excited."

Carman is no stranger to being recognized for his work in agriculture. He started Meadow's Brothers' Farm, raising chickens, when he was just 14 years old, earning him the title of Nova Scotia's youngest registered farm owner.

Since then, he's grown his business to include sheep, pigs, geese and maple syrup production, and he's now in his first year at Dalhousie University's agricultural campus in Truro.

Carman is one of four recipients of the Leadership Excellence Awards of Distinction that are open to 4-H members from across the country.

David Hovell, chair of 4-H Canada, said the awards among the most significant given out each year by the organization.

"I've known Thian for a couple of years, and he's certainly an outstanding 4-H member and one that really personifies the values that are 4-H," he said.

Carman always loved farm animals so after a couple years in 4-H, he told his parents he was ready to try it on his own.

They had zero experience with farming but were on board, said Carman, even if they were the only ones at first.

"You go into a bank at 14 and ask them to back you to build a farm and they look at you like you're crazy," he said with a laugh.

Thian Carman says his dream is to have 300 sheep. (Meadow's Brothers' Farm)

While the average age of a Canadian farmer hovers somewhere around 55, Carman's mom, Emily Carman, said her son always stood out.

"He's of the generation that doesn't exist," she said. "He's the new youth in farming, not farming that's been handed down from generation to generation."

His determination eventually led several companies to invest in his operation, she said.

"Once they met him and spoke with him [they] completely took him seriously. So he has done all his own business dealings 100 per cent since the get-go."

Overcoming disability

But even though Carman knew early on what he wanted to do with his life, it hasn't been an easy road.

He has a learning disability that makes reading and writing very difficult. He even considered quitting school a couple times to focus on farming.

Emily Carman says her son has come a long way since then.

"It's completely incredible," she said. "When you look at what he's done and what he's achieved and where he is and the obstacles that he has been able to overcome."

The farm in Digby, N.S., sells hay and eggs. (Meadow's Brothers' Farm)

That's why Carman says this scholarship, which is designed to help 4-H members at university, is especially meaningful.

"So if I had to take on a part-time job while I was at university it would have made it really difficult just because it takes me twice as long to do the school work," he said.

Carman's parents are looking after Meadow's Brothers' Farm — named after Carman's sister — while he's away at university but he plans to be back soon.

"Basically the end goal is just to be a sheep farmer with high-quality products and sell them all here in Nova Scotia, that would be the ideal scenario," he said.